AKA case: Delay in Ndimande brothers extradition

The matter against the five accused returned to the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Prosecutors have been granted a final postponement to February so that they can complete and serve the indictment on the accused.

In the last appearance in August, the State asked for a lengthy postponement among other things, to wait for the outcome of the extradition application in eSwatini involving two accused brothers.

On Friday, the court heard there had been developments in the neighbouring country.





The Ndimande brothers had decided to appeal the ruling that granted the extradition application.

Prosecutors in eSwatini took the matter to the High Court, as they believed that the notice was not submitted on time.

Their application to have the notice declared null and void was dismissed this afternoon.

In Durban, after hearing the outcome of the eSwatini High Court application, Prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba asked that the matter be postponed to next year, for the outcome of the appeal and the finalisation of the indictment.





