Airport incident was woman in need of help, says Misuzulu
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
King Misuzulu
KaZwelithini has broken his silence on the recent incident that sparked
security concerns in Durban.
He says he feels the throne was the target once again.
The AmaZulu King and President Cyril Ramaphosa were attending a ceremony at the international airport, where the King Shaka statue was unveiled.
Footage on social media shows a woman attempting to approach the stage where the guests were sitting.
She was seen resisting attempts by security to stop her and is forcibly removed.
READ: King Shaka statue unveiled at Durban airport
King Misuzulu believes the woman was being used as part of a plot by those trying to oust him.
"A lot has been said. Some have even said she is my girlfriend. I need to make it clear that she is not. She tried to jump me because she needed help from her king, and as her king, I would help her because I knew she was in trouble. What is being done to that woman by those who are fighting me is really painful."
