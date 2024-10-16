80% of KZN govt buildings audited, says Public Works MEC

It is part of efforts to clamp down on hijacked buildings.

Meyer spoke during the opening of new Ilembe district offices in KwaDukuza on Tuesday.

He said they are working with municipalities where abandoned or hijacked buildings are identified.

"We have identified a few buildings that we can now put on the market and see if we can find other users for it.

"We have already found quite a few buildings that we were not aware that we own, so the audit is a success in the fact that we now know what is happening in our department," said Meyer.

"We are doing it all internally, and we did not spend any money on it, of which I am also very proud."

