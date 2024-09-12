AG says municipalities need to implement financial plans

Maluleke was hosted by the National Press Club on Thursday.

It was to mark five years since her office was given additional powers after it became clear that state institutions were not taking the AG office’s findings and recommendations seriously.

Maluleke said municipalities need to learn to use the little resources they have strategically.





"If you do build an asset, make sure it delivers services. If you do have an infrastructure project make sure you are paying only for the things you have.

"Fix your controls so that you don't have a recurrence of these issues. We must protect resources that are being lost, but more importantly, we must prevent the loss of resources."





