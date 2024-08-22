AFU seizes Durban 'drug lab' worth nearly R30m

The AFU obtained a preservation order from the Durban High Court for the building in Riverhorse Valley.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says the Hawks received information in March about the alleged manufacturing of drugs on the property.

She says investigators also found large quantities of chemicals and waste material on the property.





"The property, which is valued at over R29.7 million, was seized on the basis that it was instrumental in the commission of the offence of manufacturing and dealing drugs. The property will remain in the custody of the curator pending a forfeiture application. A criminal investigation is also underway.

"The success of this application is due to the joint efforts of the DPC [Hawks] and the NPA in KZN, proving that stakeholder collaboration is key in the fight against crime."





