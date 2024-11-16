Additional 1,100 soldiers deployed to tackle illegal mining

The SANDF briefed parliament's portfolio on Defence on Friday.





Last year, 3,300 soldiers were deployed under Operation Prosper to tackle illegal mining in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West.





The deployment is effective from 1 November to 31 March 2025.





The operation will cost taxpayers a further R140 million, with the previous one costing over R111 million.





This includes R69.5 million for compensation of employees and R70.8 million for goods and services.





The deployment was confirmed by SANDF Chief of Joint Operations Siphiwe Sangweni.





"The expenditure estimated to be incurred amounts to R140 451 853. We wish to take note that the cost for this deployment is unfunded in our financial allocation for the 2024/25 financial year.





"And thus it is expected that there'll be funding allocation and or provisioning by the national treasury in line with the decision and authorisation by the president."





