Two SA journalists arrested in protest-hit Mozambique freed

Clashes with police broke out in Mozambique on Wednesday amid fresh protests against disputed election results, residents said, with two people reportedly killed.





The violent demonstrations and police crackdown claimed more than 30 lives.





Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane called for a fresh round of protests after the election authority said the Frelimo party, which has been in power since independence from Portugal in 1975, had won 9 October elections.





Border officials in South Africa temporarily closed the Lebombo Port of Entry when vehicles were torched on the Mozambican side this week.





In a statement, Central News said it was deeply concerned by the arrest of South African correspondent Bongani Siziba and cameraman Sbonelo Mkhasibe in Maputo.





“Our colleagues were detained yesterday, 14 November, while conducting their professional duties as journalists, reporting on unfolding events in the country.”





The media house said it collaborated with the relevant authorities to secure the journalists’ immediate and safe release.





“We strongly advocate for the freedom of the press and urge the authorities to uphold journalists’ right to carry out their duties without hindrance.”





On Friday, DIRCO said following the verification of the two journalists’ credentials and diplomatic engagements from the South African High Commission in Mozambique, the Mozambican authorities released the journalists.



