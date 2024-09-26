BREAKING: Cilliers Brink axed as Tshwane mayor
Updated | By Jacaranda
Councillors in the City of Tshwane have voted to remove the Democratic Alliance Cilliers Brink as executive mayor.
Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence sponsored by the African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday.
One hundred and twenty (120) councilors voted in favour of the motion, while 87 voted against it.
Only one councillor abstained from the vote.
Earlier this month, ActionSA announced its decision to back the ANC after party leader Herman Mashaba accused the DA of arrogance.
He said the move to ditch the DA was to avoid being stabbed in the back by their former ally.
Reacting to Brink's removal, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader Solly Msimanga accused Action SA of disrupting the progress and unity that the Tshwane Multiparty Coalition government worked tirelessly to build.
"ActionSA's backstabbing played right into the hands of the ANC's power hunger. The ANC has no interest in good governance in Tshwane but wants to pillage and steal from a stabilised government.
"This will, no doubt, destabilise Tshwane, and ActionSA is duly complicit in this power grab.
" The doomsday coalition has now taken over Tshwane and it will go the same road as Joburg and Ekurhuleni. A future of urban decay and service delivery failure lies ahead for the good citizens of Tshwane," said Msimanga.
He adds that the DA caucus will proudly take up their seats as the official opposition in the City of Tshwane.
" In the face of adversity and instability, we will hold a broken executive to account. We have, and always will be, unforgiving in our oversight roles – the DA will continue to protect the people of Tshwane. Under any and all conditions," he added.
The DA has been at the helm in the capital City since 2016. However, after political parties failed to secure a majority in the 2021 local government elections, the metro has been under the DA-led coalition government.
Brink took office in March 2023, following political wrangling that saw the election of Cope's Murungwa Makwaerela as mayor before he was ousted less than a month later.
At the time, Brink was elected with the backing of several parties, including ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party, and the Inkatha Freedom Party.
