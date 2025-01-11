ActionSA urges Hawks probe into KZN Public Works official

It is after the department this week dismissed the employee for awarding 29 contracts valued at over a billion rand to one consultancy company.

KZN Public Works said it launched an investigation after several discrepancies were flagged against the official in September 2024.

The official was also found guilty of not updating the department's cell phone database.

It resulted in 57 active contracts still being paid to employees who have since left the department.

Action SA's provincial spokesperson Saneliswe Zuma says an investigation will expose those who are involved.

"A detailed financial probe by the Hawks, including tracing bank transactions, will shed light

on whether this individual acted alone or in collaboration with others."

"It is inconceivable that a single person could misappropriate one billion rand without assistance. A thorough investigation by the Hawks will uncover the truth and ensure that all those involved in this misuse of public funds are held accountable.

“Furthermore, the relationship between this official and the owners of the consultancy company must be thoroughly investigated. Any collusion or undue influence in the awarding of these contracts must be exposed."

