ACSA urges passengers to arrive early at airports
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Airports Company South Africa is strongly advising travellers to give themselves extra time to avoid delays at airports during the peak festive season.
Over 20,000 international passengers and nearly 30,000 domestic travellers are expected to pass through the country starting from Friday.
Friday has been predicted as one of the busiest days for movement at all of South Africa's ports of entry.
READ: High traffic volumes expected to flow into KZN on Friday
"The [suggested arrival time is] three hours for international. The plea for domestic passengers is to arrive two hours before departure time," says ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu.
"It is not the norm of the one hour but extending it to two hours so that we can manage the numbers in terms of both immigration procedures, and effectively [ensure] check-in and security arrangements."
