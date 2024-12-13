ACSA: Funding delays affecting airport upgrades

OR Tambo International Airport this week was hit by a four-hour fuel disruption that impacted 483 flights.

Close to 50 000 passengers were affected when 31 flights were cancelled.

The management company's CEO, Mpumi Mpofu, says the fuel valve mechanical issue has since been resolved and they are ready for the influx of holiday makers over the festive season.

She admits though that they are still in recovery mode since the pandemic.

READ: ACSA: OR Tambo fuel disruption affected 483 flights

"We are in month eight of a recovery implementation programme. When we don't allow you to understand that, we give you the impression that everything has been normal since 2020. The reality is that it hasn't."

Mpofu told the media in Gauteng on Thursday that their investment cycle began in April.

"So, what you are seeing is a rollout programme that is currently underway, certain things are still in procurement, things that are coming are going to be implemented."

