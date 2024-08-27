ACSA cancels R115m biometric contract

The contract involves a R115 million tender for the establishment of a biometric and digital identity technology system across airports in the country.





The contract was terminated in line with the conditions of the Service Level Agreement which allows for a 60-day notice period.





ACSA spokesperson Ernest Mulibana says the company intends to pursue the project in the near future.





“The biometric and digital identity technology project remains key to access short to medium term strategy to ensure a seamless and efficient customer experience, connecting passengers to their next destinations, opportunities, and goals.





“ACSA remains committed to the best interests of good corporate governance, transparency and fairness as we continue with an independent investigation into the matter”.





Earlier this month ACSA announced the suspension of its chief information officer Mthokozisi Mncwabe over allegations of wrongdoing related to the biometric and digital identity technology project which was awarded to IDEMIA in 2022.





