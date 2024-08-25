ACDP welcomes court's block in tariff hike in over 100 municipalities
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The African Christian Democratic Party has welcomed a high court ruling that enforces a halt on the approval of electricity tariff increases in more than 100 municipalities.
This week, the high court in Pretoria denied energy regulator, NERSA, and the South African Local Government Association leave to appeal its earlier judgment.
The ACDP says NERSA has an obligation to ensure that all municipalities submit cost-of-supply studies before the approval of increases.
READ: Nersa approves of Eskom power transfer to NTC
The party's Keeno Peterson says NERSA’s attempt to approve the increases despite the municipalities failing to conduct their cost studies first is, in their view, unconstitutional and irregular.
