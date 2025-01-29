The Automobile Association is calling for a zero-tolerance

It says the government should introduce a zero alcohol limit for motorists.

The latest festive season statistics show 3 840 drivers were arrested for being drunk at the wheel.

It is against the law to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0,05g or more per 100ml of blood.

"These figures clearly highlight the ineffectiveness of the current blood alcohol concentration limit.

"This ineffectiveness raises concerns about the safety of our roads and supports our call for a comprehensive zero-tolerance policy towards drinking and driving coupled with much stricter penalties for offenders, such as immediate attention.

"Every life is valuable, and no one should have to suffer the consequences of a careless decision to drink and drive," said the AA's Eleanor Mavimbela.

