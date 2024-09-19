SARB reduces repo rate

This means the repo rate drops to 8 per cent.

Banks will lower the prime lending rate to 11.5 per cent.

SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the reduction on Thursday afternoon, after the Monetary Policy Committee met on Wednesday

"The MPC ultimately reached consensus on 25 basis points, agreeing that a less restrictive stance was consistent with sustainably lower inflation over the medium term.





"The forecast sees rates moving towards neutral next year, stabilising slightly above 7%. As before, the rate path from the Quarterly Projection Model remains a broad policy guide, changing from meeting to meeting. Decisions of the MPC will continue to be data dependent, and sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook."

Economist Kevin Ling says it's the first cut since 2020..

"When we look internationally, we can see an increasing number of counties are also cutting interest rates. So, I think we are in a global interest rate-cutting environment, I think it is appropriate that South Africa also cuts interest rates, but clearly the reserve bank is adopting a fairly cautious approach to those rate cuts."





