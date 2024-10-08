31% of South Africans worried about data breaches
Updated | By Bulletin
Nearly a third of South Africans are worried about data breaches and phishing.
That's according to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.
It carried out surveys on cyber security in South Africa.
Samuel Lefonpane, senior biometric engineer, says most businesses in the country acknowledge that identity theft is on the rise.
He says the research has revealed that most South Africans have more trust in private companies to safeguard their data.
"The data that we have is [from] the bank because they feel that their records or their digital identity are safer than they are in the hands of the government. And I know there is quite a lot of debate around that."
