30 people arrested in Melmoth for drivers' licence fraud
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The
Department of Transport in KZN says 30 people have been nabbed in Mthonjaneni
Local Municipality on fraud charges linked to drivers' licences.
The suspects, from the Melmoth Driving Licence Centre, allegedly charged victims R2,500.
The department says the Hawks initially arrested 21 people, including two examiners. Their investigations led to more arrests.
The suspects are due to appear in the Richards Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says they've revoked the licences of all learner drivers issued by those arrested.
"This is a clear indication of our determination to suffocate this criminal syndicate which includes examiners, driving school owners and applicants.
“Fake drivers who underwent fake driving tests will be removed from our roads, arrested and locked up in jail. We do this in order to end carnage in our roads and to save innocent lives."
