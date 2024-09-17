30 people arrested in Melmoth for drivers' licence fraud

The suspects, from the Melmoth Driving Licence Centre, allegedly charged victims R2,500.

The department says the Hawks initially arrested 21 people, including two examiners. Their investigations led to more arrests.

The suspects are due to appear in the Richards Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says they've revoked the licences of all learner drivers issued by those arrested.

READ: RAF claims backlog keeps increasing, says CEO

"This is a clear indication of our determination to suffocate this criminal syndicate which includes examiners, driving school owners and applicants.

“Fake drivers who underwent fake driving tests will be removed from our roads, arrested and locked up in jail. We do this in order to end carnage in our roads and to save innocent lives."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)