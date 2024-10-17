25 pupils from Bronkhorstspruit hospitalised for ’food poisoning’

Another group of schoolchildren went down with suspected food poisoning in Gauteng on Thursday morning.

The latest incident led to the hospitalisation of 25 pupils from Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Zithobeni near Bronkhorstspruit.

The pupils allegedly ate snacks bought from street vendors outside school.

The Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the symptoms included body itching and stomach pains.

“Emergency services responded swiftly to the call. A total of 25 learners were transported to medical facilities for treatment. Of these, eight learners were taken to Kungwini Clinic and 17 to Zithobeni Clinic, all by Gauteng provincial government ambulances.” Mabona said.

Twenty-two children have since been discharged from the hospital, while two were taken to private medical facilities by their parents.

One child remains at Zithobeni Clinic for medical observation.

“We urge parents, guardians, and schools to be vigilant. Our priority is the health and safety of our children, and we wish the affected learners a full and speedy recovery,” Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

Law enforcement and health authorities are investigating the incident to determine the safety of the products being sold by the street vendors.

On Wednesday, Mpumalanga officials confirmed that 21 pupils were hospitalised due to food poisoning.

Incidents reported in parts of Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have raised concern in recent weeks, with the National Consumer Commission embarking on its own compliance checks.

