20 pupils injured in Verulam taxi crash
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Twenty schoolchildren are
receiving treatment after the minibus that taking them to school overturned in
Verulam, north of Durban.
Emergency services say the vehicle crashed on the M27 near Waterloo on Tuesday morning.
It's not clear what led to the accident.
KZN VIP paramedics spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says the pupils have injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
He says they were taken to a medical facility.
READ: Two killed in separate crashes in Durban
"Upon the arrival of our first ambulance there, it was found that the taxi lay on its side with all the school children seated along the road, highly traumatised and crying. That is when they called for an additional ambulance to attend the scene.
“We managed to get a hold of the teachers and the school to inform them of the incident which had occurred so we could get further details of the children whilst on route to the hospital."
