15,000 arrested in KZN during festive season

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says about a third of the suspects were taken in for contact crimes, including over 250 for murder.

"Most murders are committed with the use of dangerous weapons such as firearms and knives. During December 2024 operations, police recovered 359 firearms, 3 195 ammunition and 769 knives. One hundred and ninety-seven (197) suspects were arrested for cases such as robbery with aggravating circumstances, house robbery, business robbery and carjacking.”

Netshiunda says most of the cases involve suspects who were under the influence of alcohol.

"One-thousand one hundred and seventeen suspects were arrested after they were found driving under the influence of alcohol, and 304 people were arrested for drinking in public space.

"Five hundred and fifty-four people were nabbed for being drunk in a public place, and 887 people were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor. Fifteen people were arrested for the illegal distribution of liquor, whereas 26 people were arrested for illegal micro and macro manufacturing of liquor."









