14 killed in horror EC crash near Graaff-Reinet

Transport officials say a minibus and another vehicle collided near Graaff-Reinet, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Transport Department, Makhaya Komisa says they do not yet know how many people were hurt.

"All six occupants of the SUV died on the scene, along with seven occupants from the minibus taxi. The scene is still active at this stage, as emergency rescue personnel continue to work hard to save as many lives as possible," says Komisa.

