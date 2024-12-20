113k visitors flock to Durban for Reconciliation Day weekend

Cyril Xaba gave an update on eThekwini’s festive season campaign on Thursday.





"Of this number, 68,000 were overnight visitors. The direct spend was R463 million with over 2 000 direct employment opportunities created.





"The contribution to the GDP was R1.145 billion. These figures demonstrate that Durban remains the premier holiday destination.





READ: High traffic volumes expected to flow into KZN on Friday





"Our hotel occupancy rate was 72%, with the market demand concentrating in the northern areas and the beachfront."





It's as the N3 Toll Concession reports an increase in traffic volumes leading into KZN with Christmas around the corner.





"As we are gearing up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, we are confident that visitors will continue to arrive in droves to enjoy various tourism products the city has to offer. "





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)