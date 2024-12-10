 100 GBV activists placed across KZN police stations
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

100 GBV activists placed across KZN police stations

Updated | By Bulletin

As the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign ends on Tuesday, the province has welcomed over 100 activists who will be placed at KZN police stations.

Premier Thami Ntuli held a press conference in Durban
Supplied: KZN Government

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli handed over 170 letters to the ambassadors at a closing ceremony for the campaign on Monday 

 

He says the activists who will volunteer will work at stations to raise awareness and drive efforts to combat the scourge.


READ:  Food poisoning linked to waste management - expert

 

They will also interact with the community and survivors. 

 

'KwaZulu-Natal is ranked the fourth province with GBV cases, even Inanda is number one number one in the country, hence having GBV activists will be a practical way of addressing issues around GBV,” said the premier.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.