100 GBV activists placed across KZN police stations
Updated | By Bulletin
As the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign ends on Tuesday, the province has welcomed over 100 activists who will be placed at KZN police stations.
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli handed over 170 letters to the ambassadors at a closing ceremony for the campaign on Monday
He says the activists who will volunteer will work at stations to raise awareness and drive efforts to combat the scourge.
They will also interact with the community and survivors.
'KwaZulu-Natal is ranked the fourth province with GBV cases, even Inanda is number one number one in the country, hence having GBV activists will be a practical way of addressing issues around GBV,” said the premier.
