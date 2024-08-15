Two SA celebs who have an admirable relationship with their in-laws

SA celebs who have an admirable relationship with their in-laws
Updated | By Poelano Malema
These relationships are proof that not everyone needs to worry about monsters-in-law...
These relationships are proof that not everyone needs to worry about monsters-in-law...
Having a good relationship with your in-laws is a blessing.
Sadly, sometimes people get married but are not welcomed by their in-laws. In fact, conflict with in-laws falls under the top 10 reasons why some marriages fail.
So, when you join a family and are loved and embraced, that is worth commending.
These relationships are proof that not everyone needs to worry about monsters-in-law.
Liesl Laurie
Liesl Laurie often gushes about her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni.
She took to Instagram on Thursday to thank the woman who gave birth to the love of her life.
Liesl shared images of her mother-in-law's 60th birthday celebration which took place over the weekend.
"Surprise!!! ❤️🎂🎉. We celebrated my mom in-law this past weekend and we had the time of our lives 🥺💃🏽. Such a special day. Such a special woman!," she captioned her post.
She also shared another post: "You are more than my mother-in-law, you are my mother. You did not give birth to me but give me my soulmate".
See the images below:
READ: Aww! Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie celebrate 1,000 days of marriage
Basetsana Kumalo
South African power couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have been married for almost 24 years.
In 2017, Basetsana shared how her mother-in-law welcomed her from the first day she met her. The two have since gone on to become friends.
"It was indeed a Merry Christmas...The cherry on top was spending it with two women who I love, inspired by and hold dear. Our kids are blessed to have a Great grandmother, we call her Koko, 84 years and going strong, we thank God for her life, our Guest of honour and my friend Mrs Kumalo senior, Skeem saka, my husband's mother Jennifer.
"These two women have welcomed me and loved me from the 1st day they met me, 20 years ago. My mother- in-law will take anybody down for me.I hope you had a special one!#FamilyIsEverything #ForTheLoveOfFamily," she wrote on Instagram.
READ: Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrate 18 years of marriage
See the post below:
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
More From East Coast Radio
Image courtesy of Instagram.
Show's Stories
-
Did you know your favourite colour actually means this?
A look into the psychology of colour...Stacey & J Sbu 15 minutes ago
-
Challenging conditions for KZN anglers - KZN Report
Plenty of whales have been spotted enjoying the Durban sun this past wee...East Coast Breakfast 17 minutes ago