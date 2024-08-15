Two SA celebs who have an admirable relationship with their in-laws

Having a good relationship with your in-laws is a blessing.

Sadly, sometimes people get married but are not welcomed by their in-laws. In fact, conflict with in-laws falls under the top 10 reasons why some marriages fail.

So, when you join a family and are loved and embraced, that is worth commending.

These relationships are proof that not everyone needs to worry about monsters-in-law.

Liesl Laurie

Liesl Laurie often gushes about her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni.

She took to Instagram on Thursday to thank the woman who gave birth to the love of her life.

Liesl shared images of her mother-in-law's 60th birthday celebration which took place over the weekend.

"Surprise!!! ❤️🎂🎉. We celebrated my mom in-law this past weekend and we had the time of our lives 🥺💃🏽. Such a special day. Such a special woman!," she captioned her post.

She also shared another post: "You are more than my mother-in-law, you are my mother. You did not give birth to me but give me my soulmate".

See the images below:

