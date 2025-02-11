Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother's wedding in India

The beauty-queen-turned-actress wore several different outfits for her brother's wedding celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew to India recently to celebrate her younger brother's wedding. Siddharth Chopra married actress Neelam Upadhyaya in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Priyanka and their mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, took part in all the wedding festivities, including a Mehndi and cocktail evening. The 'Quantico' star's daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas, was also spotted at some of the celebrations. Priyanka was the picture of perfection. She wore five custom looks from local designers, including Falguni Shane Peacock, Manish Malhotra, Re-ceremonial, and Anita Dongre. One of the outfits, custom Rahul Mishra couture, featured a hand-embroidered ‘Phalgun’ lehenga skirt and corset.

The 42-year-old loved every single one of her outfits. "Bhai ki shaadi but also fashion #SidNee. Each exquisite designer helped me create the ensemble of my dreams. Thank you all for your creativity and grace," she wrote on Instagram. Priyanka's fans were equally mesmerised by her "stunning" outfits. "I have no words for how gorgeous you are and how incredible every single garment is… but I have to say I am in *shambles* at the footage of Malti playing with Nick’s face and his reactions. Y’all are the best/sweetest parents and the most precious family," one Instagram user commented.

Nick left a gushing comment under his wife's post. "Wow. Just wow. Gorgeous." The Jonas Brothers singer travelled to India with his parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr. The family also wore traditional Indian outfits for the ceremony. "A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans. Congratulations to my brother in law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister in law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness. So blessed our family continues to grow," the 'Jealous' hitmaker captioned a post about the wedding.

Priyanka wished her brother a "lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness". The actress had a big part to play in the couple's love story. They met on the dating app Bumble. Priyanka was one of the app's investors. "We took it to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiancée on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They’re so cute. I love love,” she told Haper's Bazaar in an interview.

