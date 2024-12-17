Prince Harry and Meghan share new picture of children
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the stars of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the stars of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an unseen picture of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their 2024 Christmas card.
It's been a while since the young royals, who are now five and three, have been publicly pictured. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave royal fans a glimpse of their little ones in their Netflix docuseries, 'Harry & Meghan'.
ALSO READ: 'Harry and Meghan' docu-series makes Netflix history
Archie and Lilibet, who is named after her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, were last seen in the family's Christmas card in 2021.
Their latest holiday card was released via their charitable business organisations, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation.
The card features six images capturing highlights from the year.
One picture shows Archie and Lilibet running towards their parents, whose arms are outstretched, ready to embrace them. The shot also includes their three dogs – Mamma Mia, Guy, and Pula.
While fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see how much Archie and Lilibet have grown, Harry and Meghan have chosen not to show their faces.
Prince Harry has been outspoken about the harmful effects of social media, especially on children, in recent months. The couple, who have faced hate from both online trolls and the British media, launched a support network for parents whose children have been victims of cyberbullying.
The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card: pic.twitter.com/8GBeNwM2Eb— Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 16, 2024
Harry and Meghan's fans sent them well wishes following the release of their Christmas card.
"Heartwarming, beautiful, the kids are so grown up; Lili looks tall, almost as tall as her brother or is it the angle of the camera? What a gorgeous family they have. So happy for Harry and Meghan and for the quality of life and privacy Lili &Archie get," one fan commented on a post shared by 'Finding Freedom' author Omid Scobie.
Another fan wrote, "2024 was a year full of blessings for [the] House Sussex family. Wish them continuous love and joy. Beautiful family."
What a beautiful and happy family 🥰🥹 Lilibet is almost as tall as Archie! pic.twitter.com/l6VjHeuKzU— DEE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@duchessofpoms) December 16, 2024
Prince Harry's father, King Charles, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, recently shared their holiday card.
Check it out below.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Netflix/ 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries, Archewell
Show's Stories
-
Bluff man drives around without a driver's door
"Only in the Bluff, hey!"Danny Guselli 54 minutes ago
-
Mzansi reacts to weird Smarties sandwich
We've heard of weird food combinations but this one just looks wrong.Danny Guselli an hour ago