Prince Harry and Meghan share new picture of children

Updated | By Entertainment Reporter

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the stars of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card.

Prince Harry and Meghan in their kitchen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle/ Netflix ('Harry & Meghan' docuseries), Archwell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an unseen picture of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their 2024 Christmas card.

It's been a while since the young royals, who are now five and three, have been publicly pictured. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave royal fans a glimpse of their little ones in their Netflix docuseries, 'Harry & Meghan'

Archie and Lilibet, who is named after her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, were last seen in the family's Christmas card in 2021.

Their latest holiday card was released via their charitable business organisations, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation.

The card features six images capturing highlights from the year. 

One picture shows Archie and Lilibet running towards their parents, whose arms are outstretched, ready to embrace them. The shot also includes their three dogs – Mamma Mia, Guy, and Pula. 

While fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see how much Archie and Lilibet have grown, Harry and Meghan have chosen not to show their faces. 

Prince Harry has been outspoken about the harmful effects of social media, especially on children, in recent months. The couple, who have faced hate from both online trolls and the British media, launched a support network for parents whose children have been victims of cyberbullying.

Harry and Meghan's fans sent them well wishes following the release of their Christmas card. 

"Heartwarming, beautiful, the kids are so grown up; Lili looks tall, almost as tall as her brother or is it the angle of the camera? What a gorgeous family they have. So happy for Harry and Meghan and for the quality of life and privacy Lili &Archie get," one fan commented on a post shared by 'Finding Freedom' author Omid Scobie. 

Another fan wrote, "2024 was a year full of blessings for [the] House Sussex family. Wish them continuous love and joy. Beautiful family."

Prince Harry's father, King Charles, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, recently shared their holiday card.

Check it out below.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Lilibet Prince Archie

Main image credit:  Netflix/ 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries, Archewell

