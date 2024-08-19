Naomi Osaka reveals why she doesn't want "many more" children

"I just wanna say, I'm not preggos, but if I was, I wouldn't want many more, because giving birth was traumatic. But thank you, though, for your blessings," she said.

Not only did Naomi deny that she has a bun in the oven, but she also shared why she is unlikely to have many more babies.

The four-time Grand Slam champion spoke out after a TikTok user left a comment on one of her posts. "She [is] expecting again. I wish ha many mo (sic)," the user wrote.

Naomi Osaka has responded to online claims that she is pregnant with her second child.

Other moms also shared their birth experiences in the comments section.

"I had my child 24 years ago, and I'm still traumatized by flashbacks," one woman wrote.

"1 and done for me, Naomi! He’s 26 now. I spend my time traveling to tournaments and watching you all play," another mom commented.



A psychologist also praised Naomi for being so open. "Psychologist here thanking you for your honesty," she wrote.

Naomi announced her first pregnancy in January 2023. In July of that year, she welcomed a daughter, whom she named Shai. The baby's father is rapper Cordae.

The 26-year-old opened up about her birthing experience in an interview with Glamour magazine in January.

"I feel so strong. People talk about childbirth, but it’s different once you experience it. I just feel like I can do anything and nothing will bother me, and the pain tolerance has definitely increased a lot from that. I just don’t really care about other people’s opinions anymore.”

She told the magazine that "it was a really long process" to heal from childbirth and postpartum.

Despite the challenges of motherhood, Naomi says her daughter motivates her to follow her dreams.

"Being a parent is hard. As a professional athlete I am no stranger to hard work or early mornings, but the last 6 months as a new mom has given me a whole new appreciation and understanding of what parents do every single day. Parents, moms in particular, are historically told that babies will be a barrier to personal goals - that they will stop you from achieving your dreams. But I have discovered that Shai is my ultimate motivator; she makes me want to achieve greatness," she said in January while promoting her partnership with Bobbie.