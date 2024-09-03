Long-lost family reunites after postcard arrives 121 years later

South Africans have become accustomed to lengthy delays at the post office, but we doubt anyone expects their delivery to reach its destination over 100 years later.

A postcard sent in 1903 has reunited a family in Swansea, Wales. The postcard arrived at the correct address on Cradock Street, but it was delivered 121 years late.

The Swansea Building Society, which occupies the building, received a mysterious postcard in August. It was addressed to Miss Lydia Davies.

The postcard read: "Dear L. I could not, it was not possible to get the pair of these. I am so sorry, but I hope you are enjoying yourself at home. I have got now about 10/- [shillings] as pocket money not including the train fare so I am doing alright. Remember me to Miss Gilbert and John. With love to all from Ewart."

The building society reached out to the public on social media to help it find Lydia's family.

"It turned up completely out of the blue on Friday. The postman came to the door as normal with lots of letters regarding mortgages and savings and stuff for our team to process. As one of the managers was going through it, a postcard dropped onto the table, not in an envelope, not with a note, just as it was," Swansea Building Society's marketing manager, Henry Darby, told Wales Online.