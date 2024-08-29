Khanyi Mbau 'buys a new face'

Khanyi Mbau has "bought a new face".

The media personality took to Instagram to share a video showing her new face after undergoing surgery.

"Now we bake, bought a new face.. I know, I know.. before we all loose it.. it’s still very fresh and super tight.. it will take a few weeks for it to cook," she wrote on Instagram.

The actress says she grew tired of getting Botox.

"I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months now looking for a permanent solution to a structured tight face."

The 38-year-old got blepharoplasty, which is also known as eyelid surgery. It is 'a procedure that reduces bagginess from your lower eyelids and removes excess skin from your upper eyelids', states Cleveland Clinic.

"I had a Blepharoplasty reducing the heavy skin on my eyelids and Subnasal lip lift adding shape to my lips. GOOD BYE FILLERS, BOTOX AND THREADS!"

Khanyi says her face feels tight and will take time to heal.

"HOW DOES IT FEEL? - TIGHT!! I feel wrapped in cling wrap 😂😂 can’t wait to see the final results. It’s still going to get worse before it gets better.. 🌷✨.Big shout to Mert my personal nurse , you made this experience this so comfortable. Now I live in this face bra as I wait for it to cook," she wrote.

Following the release of the video, Khanyi has been trending on X.

"I don't think Khanyi Mbau got a new face willingly. Her skin probably couldn't take it anymore, and that's why she opted for a permanent solution to the problem. I hope this new face and skin last for as long as she lives 💔 yisono lesi," wrote one user.

"Khanyi Mbau getting an entire new face ? This is gonna be a new trend and if her procedure is successful now some women will want to do it 😭😭that’s how BBLs started," wrote another user.

"Khanyi Mbau must give her body a break 😩," another one added.

Over the years, Khanyi has done skin lightening, breast augmentation, a nose job, liposuction, and body sculpting.

