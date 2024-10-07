Mariah Carey on fame: "I have been through my share of dramas"

Mariah Carey has opened up about her struggles with fame.



The singer was being interviewed by The Associated Press about Chappell Roan, who has been making headlines after cancelling two festival performances just one day before they were due to take place, saying that she felt overwhelmed and needed to take a break.

Mariah says she has also had her share of drama.

“Well, I have been through my share of dramas. And it’s not fun because you grow up thinking, ‘I want to be famous,'” Carey told AP.

The singer says her goal was always to be a singer and to write songs.

“I mean, really with me, it was always, ‘I want to be a singer. I want to write songs'. But ‘I want to be famous’ was right there with it,” admitted Carey.

However, the global superstar says she wasn't always confident, and her low self-esteem was due to some of her negative childhood experiences.

“I feel like it was probably because I didn’t feel like I was good enough on my own because of the things I went through growing up. And that’s not a good way to feel, you know?” she told AP.

The singer says people should not go into the entertainment industry to try to be famous but because they love what they do.

“My advice would be try your hardest to go into this industry with a love of your talent or what’s really real for you. You know, if it’s like, ‘I want to be famous. I want to run around with those people, whoever they are, the famous people,’ then it’s probably not the best idea,” she added.

READ: Mariah Carey loses mom and sister on the same day

All I Want For Christmas Is You

It's almost Christmas time, and Carey always dominates the Christmas charts with her single, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

In 2023, Carey's Christmas song made it onto the National Recording Registry. According to the government website, 'these recordings are not necessarily selected as the “best” recordings of all time, but rather as works of enduring importance to American culture'.



Last week, Carey said that although Christmas preparations have already started, it is not yet time for the festive spirit.

Carey shared a video on Instagram with the caption: "To those asking…. Not yet!!!"

The star is seen in a private jet, and the pilot can be heard saying, "This is your Captain speaking. Welcome aboard, Mariah. We are headed to the North Pole."

"Not yet! Sorry. They always rush me," Mariah said.



'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is one of the biggest hits released by Carey.

It was released in 1994.

The single is found on Mariah Carey’s first holiday album and fourth studio album, 'Merry Christmas'.

The single has reportedly sold more than 14-million copies globally.

The official music video was released 13 years ago and has more than 700-million views.

See the video below.

READ: Mariah Carey is "obsessed" with Olivia Rodrigo