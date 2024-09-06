Lady Gaga talks new music, drugs, being engaged, and love for Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga is the latest cover star of Vogue magazine.

The 38-year-old spoke about the release of her seventh studio album, revealing that it would be coming out in February.

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker also revealed that it was her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who encouraged her to go back to her pop roots for the album.

Gaga gushed over her fiancé, explaining that it was her mother who first identified Michael as a potential husband.

“My mom met him [first] and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’” Gaga recalled. “And I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?” she told the publication.

She later met Michael and says the two instantly got along, speaking for three hours non-stop.

Gaga praised Michael for making her happy.

"I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.

"But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy. I’m healthy. I feel like the last time they heard from me—in this way—was Chromatica, and that album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health. I was in a really dark place.

"I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."

Not only is Gaga in a happy place, but she has also stopped using marijuana.

"I haven’t smoked pot in years. I’ve, like, changed. A lot.' She told Vogue.

Gaga also talked about two phenomenal women in the music industry - Taylor Swift and Kesha.

“I mean, I really love them,” she told the publication, her eyes welling up with tears. “I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift too. And Kesha. I watch it all, and I’m like: Yup. Go! Just Go.”

“I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them,” she added. “And I want them all to feel really happy.”

