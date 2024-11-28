Kelly Clarkson's kids don't want her to date after divorce

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington 'Remy' Alexander, are not keen on her starting a relationship again.

The 42-year-old singer and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, called it quits in 2020. In their final divorce agreement, she was ordered to pay him $115,000 monthly spousal support from 2022 until January 2024.

Kelly also has to pay her ex-husband $45,601 in child support payments.

With the divorce behind her, the 'Stronger' hitmaker is enjoying being single but has not ruled out finding love again. However, her children, who are 8 and 10, are not thrilled about her dating again.

"My kids, both of them... they constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else.' They're young, so it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad," she said during an interview on KOST 103.5.

Kelly has decided to be quite honest with her kids about her future dating plans.

"My girl, I’ve explained to her, ‘when Mommy’s ready, it’s okay. I’m allowed to do that,'" she added. "I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but mommy needs lovings too."