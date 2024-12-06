Judge tosses out several claims in Lizzo's harassment case
Lizzo has scored a major victory in a harassment case, and "she is not going to stop fighting" until the legal battle is behind her...
Lizzo is sighing with relief after a judge dismissed several claims against her and Big Grrrl Big Touring company.
The 36-year-old's former stylist and fashion designer, Asha Daniels, sued the singer in September 2023 over alleged workplace bullying and harassment.
The claims mostly centred around a hostile work environment during Lizzo's European tour, with Daniels alleging that one staff member called some dancer "fat", "useless", and "dumb".
She also complained about unpaid overtime hours. Lizzo's team described the lawsuit as a "bogus, absurd publicity stunt".
The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker and her touring company scored a key win in court this week. According to Page Six, a judge "granted a partial motion to dismiss several of her claims on the basis that Daniels worked for Lizzo while on tour in Europe, where US labour laws do not apply".
Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha said that Daniels did not produce evidence of the overtime she accrued.
Rolling Stone reports that the judge also removed Lizzo and her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, from the lawsuit, noting that Daniels cannot sue them as individuals because she has already identified Big Grrrl Big Touring as her employer.
Lizzo's company was not dismissed from the case.
Lizzo's former stylist sued her shortly after three dancers accused her team of sexual harassment, false imprisonment, disability discrimination, and more in a separate lawsuit.
Noelle Rodriguez, Arianna Davis, and Crystal Williams made shocking claims about their work environment. Arianna claimed that during a visit to Amsterdam’s Red Light District, Lizzo pressured her into touching the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club.
Read more about their claims here: Lizzo accused of sexual harassment, fat-shaming dancers
Lizzo is reportedly determined to fight the "false allegations" levelled against her.
“There’s a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled – because these allegations are false and can’t be allowed to stand. She is not going to stop fighting until every single one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed," a source told The New York Post, according to Page Six.
