Judge tosses out several claims in Lizzo's harassment case

Lizzo is sighing with relief after a judge dismissed several claims against her and Big Grrrl Big Touring company.

The 36-year-old's former stylist and fashion designer, Asha Daniels, sued the singer in September 2023 over alleged workplace bullying and harassment.

The claims mostly centred around a hostile work environment during Lizzo's European tour, with Daniels alleging that one staff member called some dancer "fat", "useless", and "dumb".

She also complained about unpaid overtime hours. Lizzo's team described the lawsuit as a "bogus, absurd publicity stunt".

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker and her touring company scored a key win in court this week. According to Page Six, a judge "granted a partial motion to dismiss several of her claims on the basis that Daniels worked for Lizzo while on tour in Europe, where US labour laws do not apply".

Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha said that Daniels did not produce evidence of the overtime she accrued.

Rolling Stone reports that the judge also removed Lizzo and her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, from the lawsuit, noting that Daniels cannot sue them as individuals because she has already identified Big Grrrl Big Touring as her employer.

Lizzo's company was not dismissed from the case.