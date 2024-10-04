Jennifer Aniston: How my parents gave me anxiety
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Jennifer says her father, John Aniston, who played Victor Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives', and her mother made her belly dance for family guests.
Jennifer Aniston is reflecting on a childhood memory that still gives her anxiety.
The 55-year-old is the daughter of two famous people - John Aniston, who many will know as Victor Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives', and Nancy Dow from 'The Beverly Hillbillies'.
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennifer set the record straight on several rumours about herself. One rumour claimed that her parents used to make her belly dance on Christmas Eve.
"Any time, not just Christmas Eve. You know, the Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. They would say, 'Let's get up and watch.' You know, it's like when you say to your child, 'Play piano for everyone, let's sing for everyone.'"
The 'Friends' star says she still suffers from PTSD from the experience.
"'I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children. Because I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers."
Jennifer Aniston parents
Jennifer's father died in November 2022. She shared an emotional tribute to him on Instagram, calling him her "sweet pap"."You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time," she wrote.
The 'Horrible Bosses' star lost her mother after what was a rocky relationship. At one point, the pair became estranged, and Nancy wrote a book in 1999 called 'From Mother and Daughter to Friends', which further strained their relationship.
They remained estranged for years, with Jennifer revealing in 2004 that her mother had not met her then-husband Brad Pitt.
The mother and daughter were able to patch things up before Nancy's death in 2016.
Watch Jennifer Aniston's interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' below.
Main image credit: Instagram/Jennifer Aniston, YouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel Live
