Jennifer Aniston: How my parents gave me anxiety

Jennifer Aniston is reflecting on a childhood memory that still gives her anxiety.

The 55-year-old is the daughter of two famous people - John Aniston, who many will know as Victor Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives', and Nancy Dow from 'The Beverly Hillbillies'.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennifer set the record straight on several rumours about herself. One rumour claimed that her parents used to make her belly dance on Christmas Eve.

"Any time, not just Christmas Eve. You know, the Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. They would say, 'Let's get up and watch.' You know, it's like when you say to your child, 'Play piano for everyone, let's sing for everyone.'"

The 'Friends' star says she still suffers from PTSD from the experience.

"'I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children. Because I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers."