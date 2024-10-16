Janet Jackson remembers her late brother Tito
By Poelano Malema
Janet Jackson took to Instagram to remember her late brother, Tito, in a heartwarming post.
Janet Jackson continues to mourn the loss of her dear brother, Tito.
The singer took to Instagram Stories to share a black and white photograph of her and Tito.
“May you rest in eternal peace," she wrote on IG Stories.
The singer expressed how much she misses her brother.
"I miss you so much!” wrote Janet on IG Stories.
The singer and guitarist died of a heart attack on 15 September 2024.
Janet wrote the post in honour of what would've been Tito's 71st birthday.
READ: Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70
Other members of the Jackson family also wished Tito a heavenly birthday.
Tito's sister, Toya, also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram on Tuesday, captioned: "Happy Heavenly Birthday Tito! I will always love you!"
Tito's brother, Jackie Jackson, also posted a message on Instagram on Tuesday.
He wrote: "Your first heavenly birthday is a reminder that though you may have left this world, your memory will forever be etched in our hearts."
READ: Janet Jackson cancels SA trip due to death of brother Tito
Tito's death was announced by Tito's sons, RnB trio 3T (Taj Jackson, Taryll Jackson, and TJ Jackson) on social media.
He is survived by his nine grandchildren as well as his three sons.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
