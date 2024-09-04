Divine order! Jennifer Lopez 'at peace' after Ben Affleck split
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker is seemingly unbothered following her split from Ben Affleck...
Jennifer Lopez appears to be doing just fine after announcing her divorce from Ben Affleck. In fact, the 55-year-old singer and actress appears to be living her best life.
She shared pictures on Instagram that sum up the summer she just had in America. The carousel included a picture of the 'I'm Gonna Be Alright' singer taking a selfie in a bathroom. She looked gorgeous, dressed in a long-sleeved black polo-neck top and blue jeans.
Another selfie shows her wearing a white swimsuit that shows off her famous derrière. She is also pictured enjoying a cone of ice-cream and posing with her sister Lynda Lopez. Her children, twins Max and Emme, also make an appearance.
However, it is the pictures with quotes that are grabbing attention. One image reads: 'Everything unfolds in divine order."
Another visual drives home the point that J Lo is unbothered. It reads: "She is in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace."
Jennifer's fans showed her support in the comments section. "AN UNBOTHERED Queen. We have to STAN," one person wrote.
Many of her fans said they are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in her life and career.
"Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world," one user said.
Another commented: "New Season. New Era. Loading."
Oh, it was a summer pic.twitter.com/k23v22RNr4— jlo (@JLo) August 31, 2024
Despite her public display of happiness, Jennifer reportedly has "some bitterness" over her divorce.
“She tried so hard to make things work, and it didn’t matter to Ben,” a source told Page Six. Jennifer, who was married three times before, cited irreconcilable differences as her reason for their divorce.
"She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward," the source added.
Main image credit: Instagram/@jlo
