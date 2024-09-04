Divine order! Jennifer Lopez 'at peace' after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez appears to be doing just fine after announcing her divorce from Ben Affleck. In fact, the 55-year-old singer and actress appears to be living her best life.

She shared pictures on Instagram that sum up the summer she just had in America. The carousel included a picture of the 'I'm Gonna Be Alright' singer taking a selfie in a bathroom. She looked gorgeous, dressed in a long-sleeved black polo-neck top and blue jeans.

Another selfie shows her wearing a white swimsuit that shows off her famous derrière. She is also pictured enjoying a cone of ice-cream and posing with her sister Lynda Lopez. Her children, twins Max and Emme, also make an appearance.

However, it is the pictures with quotes that are grabbing attention. One image reads: 'Everything unfolds in divine order."

Another visual drives home the point that J Lo is unbothered. It reads: "She is in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace."

Jennifer's fans showed her support in the comments section. "AN UNBOTHERED Queen. We have to STAN," one person wrote.

Many of her fans said they are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in her life and career.

"Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world," one user said.

Another commented: "New Season. New Era. Loading."