Britney Spears announces latest project

Britney Spears talks about her latest project
Updated | By Poelano Malema
The singer will be part of a fictional musical alongside American film director Jon M. Chu.
Britney Spears is spreading her wings.
The singer announced that she will be part of the cast for a fictional musical.
Although she didn't reveal the name of the musical, she shared information about her character.
The 'Gimme More' hitmaker said she will be playing an 'extremely intelligent character'.
Britney addressed rumours that she might be a part of her biopic story based on her memoir, 'The Woman In Me'.
“The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story … it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character !!!,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside an illustration of a girl hovering over a pair of cats.
She added that she will be working alongside one of America's famous film directors.
“It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!” she wrote.
Last month, Universal Pictures announced that Britney Spears' much-anticipated film, 'The Woman in Me', will be coming out soon.
It is based on Spears’ bestselling memoir, 'The Woman in Me'.
The book was released on 24 October 2023.
The book talks about her fame, motherhood, attaining freedom, her previous relationships, friendships with stars including Madonna and Paris Hilton, and her breakdown in 2007.
