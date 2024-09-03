Britney Spears announces latest project

Britney Spears is spreading her wings.

The singer announced that she will be part of the cast for a fictional musical.

Although she didn't reveal the name of the musical, she shared information about her character.

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker said she will be playing an 'extremely intelligent character'.

Britney addressed rumours that she might be a part of her biopic story based on her memoir, 'The Woman In Me'.

“The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story … it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character !!!,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside an illustration of a girl hovering over a pair of cats.

She added that she will be working alongside one of America's famous film directors.

“It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!” she wrote.

