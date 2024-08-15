Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari wants her biopic to do "justice by her legacy"

Britney Spears' much-anticipated film, 'The Woman in Me', will be coming out soon.

The announcement was made by Universal Pictures earlier this month. The film will be based on Spears’ bestselling memoir, 'The Woman in Me'.

Speaking about the biopic, Sam Asghari told Entertainment Tonight that he hopes the producers will do "justice" to her legacy.

“I just hope that they have her approval and everything, and they do justice by her legacy, because it’s a really strong one,” he told the publication.

When asked about whom he hopes would get his role in the film, he said: “I’m really just focusing on my craft.”

Sam was speaking at the premiere of his film 'Jackpot!', which will premiere on August. 15 on Prime Video.

READ: Britney Spears teases new project: "Something new coming soon"

Britney and Sam's relationship

Britney and Sam began dating in 2017.

They took their relationship to the next level in June 2022.

Their marriage only lasted fourteen months before they split in August 2023.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their relationship, Sam said: “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."

He added: “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.

“That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

READ: Britney Spears tells Ozzy Osbourne's family to "kindly f-off"

Britney's book

Britney's book was released on 24 October 2023.

The book talks about her fame, motherhood, attaining freedom, her previous relationships, friendships with stars including Madonna and Paris Hilton, and her breakdown in 2007.



Read more about it here - Britney Spears: Most shocking revelations from memoir 'Woman In Me'.