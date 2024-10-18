 Bonang Matheba celebrates being a 'Ratings Queen'
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Bonang Matheba celebrates being a 'Ratings Queen'

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

South Africa's media darling has once again proved that she still has the Midas touch when it comes to television...

Bonang Matheba sitting on a grey sofa
Bonang Matheba/ Instagram (@bonang_m)

Bonang Matheba's reality show, 'B’dazzled by Bonang', is officially the most-watched show on SABC Plus.

The 37-year-old celebrated the good news on her Instagram page. "Ratings QUEEN!" she wrote. 

Bonang also reminds her fans that her reality show is "available for free until October 31" on the SABC's streaming platform

"Thank you everyone for tuning in!!"

The TV presenter also revealed that the Miss South Africa 2024 finale, which was streamed live in August, reached an audience of 1.8-million. Queen B has hosted the pageant several times. 

"Are we surprised?!" Bontle Modiselle commented on Bonang's post. Another Instagram user wrote: "Still killing it! In the next 5 years still gonna be here!!! Ain’t going NOWHERE."

Former Miss SA winner Jo-Ann Strauss said: "Yesssssss👑."

ALSO READ: Bonang Matheba's YouTube reality show brings in big numbers

ALSO READ: Miss South Africa: "The voices of the ones I love is my favourite sound"

Bonang Matheba Reality Show 

Bonang's 'B’dazzled' reality show started as a series on YouTube. The series racked up millions of views. Bonang Matheba Entertainment co-produced her SABC reality show, 'B’dazzled by Bonang'.

The six-part series debuted in July on S3 (DStv 193). 

"After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me not often seen — the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society. 'B’dazzled by Bonang' is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose of the dazzle and glamour my audiences have come to know and love," she said. 

The reality show wrapped up in September.

"….it’s a wrap!!! B*dazzled By Bonang… what a vibe!! Thank you for tuning in. Such an incredible few months. Learnt so much, challenged myself in so many ways - overall, magic created. They’ll always be a reward for hard work. Now..or in the near future - efforts never go unnoticed. Stay the course," she wrote after the finale. 

There is no stopping, Queen B!

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Miss South Africa Bonang Matheba Reality Show JoAnn Strauss

How to listen to East Coast Radio:

1.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.    Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.    Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms: 

Main image credit: Instagram/@bonang_m

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.