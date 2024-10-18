Bonang Matheba celebrates being a 'Ratings Queen'

Bonang Matheba's reality show, 'B’dazzled by Bonang', is officially the most-watched show on SABC Plus.

The 37-year-old celebrated the good news on her Instagram page. "Ratings QUEEN!" she wrote.

Bonang also reminds her fans that her reality show is "available for free until October 31" on the SABC's streaming platform.

"Thank you everyone for tuning in!!"

The TV presenter also revealed that the Miss South Africa 2024 finale, which was streamed live in August, reached an audience of 1.8-million. Queen B has hosted the pageant several times.

"Are we surprised?!" Bontle Modiselle commented on Bonang's post. Another Instagram user wrote: "Still killing it! In the next 5 years still gonna be here!!! Ain’t going NOWHERE."



Former Miss SA winner Jo-Ann Strauss said: "Yesssssss👑."