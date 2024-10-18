Bonang Matheba celebrates being a 'Ratings Queen'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
South Africa's media darling has once again proved that she still has the Midas touch when it comes to television...
South Africa's media darling has once again proved that she still has the Midas touch when it comes to television...
Bonang Matheba's reality show, 'B’dazzled by Bonang', is officially the most-watched show on SABC Plus.
The 37-year-old celebrated the good news on her Instagram page. "Ratings QUEEN!" she wrote.
Bonang also reminds her fans that her reality show is "available for free until October 31" on the SABC's streaming platform.
"Thank you everyone for tuning in!!"
The TV presenter also revealed that the Miss South Africa 2024 finale, which was streamed live in August, reached an audience of 1.8-million. Queen B has hosted the pageant several times.
"Are we surprised?!" Bontle Modiselle commented on Bonang's post. Another Instagram user wrote: "Still killing it! In the next 5 years still gonna be here!!! Ain’t going NOWHERE."
Former Miss SA winner Jo-Ann Strauss said: "Yesssssss👑."
Bonang Matheba Reality Show
Bonang's 'B’dazzled' reality show started as a series on YouTube. The series racked up millions of views. Bonang Matheba Entertainment co-produced her SABC reality show, 'B’dazzled by Bonang'.
The six-part series debuted in July on S3 (DStv 193).
"After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me not often seen — the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society. 'B’dazzled by Bonang' is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose of the dazzle and glamour my audiences have come to know and love," she said.
The reality show wrapped up in September.
"….it’s a wrap!!! B*dazzled By Bonang… what a vibe!! Thank you for tuning in. Such an incredible few months. Learnt so much, challenged myself in so many ways - overall, magic created. They’ll always be a reward for hard work. Now..or in the near future - efforts never go unnoticed. Stay the course," she wrote after the finale.
There is no stopping, Queen B!
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Main image credit: Instagram/@bonang_m
Show's Stories
-
Cowboy Town: A ‘Wild West’ gem hidden in SA
Get a taste of the Wild West at Cowboy Town! From live country music to ...Stacey & J Sbu 51 minutes ago
-
These edible Crocs in Japan are epic
It seems it's a man-eats-shoe world that we live in after edible Crocs m...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago