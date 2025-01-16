Baby makes three! Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow expecting

Demi-Leigh Tebow (née Nel-Peters) is pregnant with her first child. The 29-year-old beauty queen and her husband, former NFL player, Tim Tebow, shared the exciting news this week.

"Baby Tebow," they wrote in a joint Instagram post. The post included a sweet video taken during their baby announcement photoshoot.

Demi-Leigh is already 16 weeks pregnant. Speaking to People, she says they are over the moon about becoming parents.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost. To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together," she said.