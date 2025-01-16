Baby makes three! Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow expecting
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Baby Tebow! Former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Tebow is going to be a mom...
Demi-Leigh Tebow (née Nel-Peters) is pregnant with her first child. The 29-year-old beauty queen and her husband, former NFL player, Tim Tebow, shared the exciting news this week.
"Baby Tebow," they wrote in a joint Instagram post. The post included a sweet video taken during their baby announcement photoshoot.
Demi-Leigh is already 16 weeks pregnant. Speaking to People, she says they are over the moon about becoming parents.
"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost. To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together," she said.
Demi-Leigh and Tim married in a beautiful ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town in 2020.
She first showed off her American boyfriend in 2018. The Miss World 2017 winner made their romance official on Instagram on Tim's birthday in August.
"Happy Birthday Timmy. You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives. Have the best day ever!" she wrote.
Tim says seeing his wife's belly grow made becoming a dad "so real". He says Demi-Leigh is going to be an amazing mom.
"She will be extremely loyal and loving. Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in – and I know that she will do that as a mom, too," he told People.
