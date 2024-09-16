Veteran actor Darlington Michaels aka Georgie Zamdela dies

SA mourns death of actor Darlington Michaels aka Georgie Zamdela
Updated | By Poelano Malema
South Africa is mourning the death of veteran actor Darlington Michaels, who is affectionately referred to by his 'Isidingo' character name, Georgie 'Papa G' Zamdela.
South Africa has lost another giant.
Veteran actor Darlington Michaels passed away over the weekend.
The news of his passing was announced by the SABC on social media.
'The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels,' read the statement on Instagram.
The national broadcaster celebrated the actor for the work he has done in the entertainment industry.
'His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Michaels family, friends and fans. #RIPDarlingtonMichaels.'
Following the announcement, scores of people shared their condolences for the actor who was affectionately known by his 'Isidingo' character name, Georgie 'Papa G' Zamdela.
The actor was reportedly recently admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto after he fell ill.
Michaels joined the SABC 3 soapie 'Isidingo' in 1997 and was loved by many fans.
In 2013, the actor suffered a stroke which affected his mobility, but he later recovered.
Georgie Zamdela known as Papa G on Isidingo— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 13, 2024
His acting skills was unmatched
Lala ngoxolo 🕊🕊🕊#RIPDarlingtonMichaels pic.twitter.com/flWfaINOsR
PAPA G's passing reminded me of one of the best side kicks to ever hit our screens, SLU! 😂 Bro would go to hell itself for his Boss 💔🤣 What a time man 🙌🏾 #RIPDarlingtonMichaels pic.twitter.com/uPs3xN8lp7— FreshPrince©®™ (@SirFigo_SA) September 14, 2024
R.I.P 'Papa G'🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/FaeGL4gZRN— 𝕍⋓ ꗟ𝕚🌶 (@svukeve) September 13, 2024
Image courtesy of YouTube screenshot.
