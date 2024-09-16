Veteran actor Darlington Michaels aka Georgie Zamdela dies

South Africa has lost another giant.

Veteran actor Darlington Michaels passed away over the weekend.

The news of his passing was announced by the SABC on social media.

'The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels,' read the statement on Instagram.

The national broadcaster celebrated the actor for the work he has done in the entertainment industry.

'His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Michaels family, friends and fans. #RIPDarlingtonMichaels.'

Following the announcement, scores of people shared their condolences for the actor who was affectionately known by his 'Isidingo' character name, Georgie 'Papa G' Zamdela.

The actor was reportedly recently admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto after he fell ill.

Michaels joined the SABC 3 soapie 'Isidingo' in 1997 and was loved by many fans.

In 2013, the actor suffered a stroke which affected his mobility, but he later recovered.