WATCH: Coldplay in rehearsals with Mzansi Youth Choir

Mzansi Youth Choir keeps making South Africa proud.

The proudly South African choir was recently in New York, USA.

During its stay in the States, it connected with Coldplay.

The British rock band shared a heartwarming TikTok video of the band rehearsing with the South African choir on Wednesday.

In the video, the melodic voices of the choir can be heard singing, with Coldplay seemed mesmerised by the sound.

The two groups were rehearsing the song, 'We Pray'.

Below are some of the comments shared on the video:

Love Mzansi Youth Choir. Love Coldplay. Love what's going on here.

I can't stop listening ...It's amazing...

The way Coldplay is so amazed and impressed by the young singers is inspiring!

Wow wow No words enough, Love ♥️What a wonderful Opportunity you give the young, memories for life, you lift them in their growing forward. You are a Lovely roel model Chris Lots of Love from Sweden.

