WATCH: Coldplay in rehearsals with Mzansi Youth Choir

VIDEO: Coldplay in rehearsals with Mzansi Youth Choir
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Watch the heartwarming moment when Coldplay is blown away by the incredible talent of the Mzansi Youth Choir during a rehearsal in New York, USA.
Watch the heartwarming moment when Coldplay is blown away by the incredible talent of the Mzansi Youth Choir during a rehearsal in New York, USA.
Mzansi Youth Choir keeps making South Africa proud.
The proudly South African choir was recently in New York, USA.
During its stay in the States, it connected with Coldplay.
The British rock band shared a heartwarming TikTok video of the band rehearsing with the South African choir on Wednesday.
In the video, the melodic voices of the choir can be heard singing, with Coldplay seemed mesmerised by the sound.
The two groups were rehearsing the song, 'We Pray'.
READ: 'Moon Music' - Coldplay's new album debuts at #1
Below are some of the comments shared on the video:
Love Mzansi Youth Choir. Love Coldplay. Love what's going on here.
I can't stop listening ...It's amazing...
The way Coldplay is so amazed and impressed by the young singers is inspiring!
Wow wow No words enough, Love ♥️What a wonderful Opportunity you give the young, memories for life, you lift them in their growing forward. You are a Lovely roel model Chris Lots of Love from Sweden.
READ: Mzansi Youth Choir score golden buzzer on ' America's Got Talent'
@coldplay WE PRAY rehearsals for QVC with @Mzansi Youth Choir #MoonMusic #NewMusic ♬ original sound - coldplay
Mzansi Youth Choir spoke about how special it is to work with Coldplay.
"When we first performed with Coldplay, we could never have imagined it would lead us to this moment for the launch of their album Moon Music! 🌙✨," the choir said in a statement posted on Facebook.
"From our America’s Got Talent finals performance, to singing 'Fix You' live in front of thousands, every step has felt like a dream. And to think we were invited to join them again at the Rose Bowl and then record on two of their new tracks—Jupiter and Aeterna!
"Memories of lifetime made with Coldplay 🙏🏾,"
The choir went on to talk about translating 'We Pray' into a Zulu version.
"Most recently, we had the incredible chance to perform on QVC and put together a Zulu verse for “We Pray” just hours before the show. Talk about a whirlwind! 😅We’re so grateful for all these experiences and can’t wait to see what’s next. Here’s to more magical moments ahead! ❤️," read the statement.
Mzansi Youth Choir took to Facebook to let their fans know that they are back in the country.
"Back home in South Africa, ready to gear up for a busy and exciting festive season after an incredible adventure! If you missed our last post - we recently had the privilege of visiting the beautiful Serengeti in Tanzania, and it was a trip to remember. 🤩🎶From the breathtaking landscapes to the vibrant wildlife, we soaked up every moment off-stage, enjoying an unforgettable African experience," read a statement on Facebook.
"While our hearts belong to singing and performing, we’re so grateful for the fun, bonding moments in between. It's experiences like these that fuel our passion even more."
See some of the images of the memories created by the choir in the past few days:
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
More From East Coast Radio
Image courtesy of TikTok.
Show's Stories
-
These 30 countries allow you to use your SA driver’s licence
Have a South African driver’s licence and live abroad? We’ve got a list ...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Margate has all the fish this week! – KZN Report
Despite rough seas offshore, the KZN South Coast continues to deliver co...East Coast Breakfast 4 hours ago