Pharrell Williams releases new single for his upcoming movie

Pharrell Williams has new music and a movie coming out!

The singer took to Instagram to share a snippet of his single, 'Piece by Piece'.

He also revealed that it is the soundtrack for his upcoming film which has the same name.

The film is about Pharrell's life.

It depicts Williams's early life in Virginia until his rise to fame using LEGO.

According to BBC, Williams has recorded five new tracks for the soundtrack.

The film will be released in the United States on 11 October.

It will also premiere at the London Film Festival.

