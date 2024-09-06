Pharrell Williams releases new single for his upcoming movie

Pharrell Williams releases new single for his 'Piece By Piece' movie
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Pharrell Williams has released a new single, 'Piece by Piece', for his LEGO movie.
Pharrell Williams has new music and a movie coming out!
The singer took to Instagram to share a snippet of his single, 'Piece by Piece'.
He also revealed that it is the soundtrack for his upcoming film which has the same name.
The film is about Pharrell's life.
It depicts Williams's early life in Virginia until his rise to fame using LEGO.
According to BBC, Williams has recorded five new tracks for the soundtrack.
The film will be released in the United States on 11 October.
It will also premiere at the London Film Festival.
In March, Miley Cyrus collaborated with Pharrell.
The two released 'Doctor (Work It Out)' on 1 March 2024.
Read more about it here.
READ: DJ Black Coffee attends Pharrell Williams' first Louis Vuitton show
Image courtesy of Instagram.
