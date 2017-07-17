Twitter users react to Ed Sheeran's cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Winter is here, and so is Ed Sheeran! The singer's 'Game of Thrones' cameo is causing a stir on Twitter.
Winter is here, and so is Ed Sheeran! The singer's 'Game of Thrones' cameo is causing a stir on Twitter.
South African 'Game of Thrones' fans will only get to watch the first episode of season seven tonight, and here's a heads up, Ed Sheeran makes a cameo.
The singer does what he does best in the episode - sings.
We don't want to give away too much about the highly anticipated return of the hit HBO show, but there is no missing this famous ginger.
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has an encounter in the woods with Arya Stark.
He sings a folksy campfire song, and of course Arya is a fan. She complimented Ed's singing before sitting down for a meal with the wayward soldiers.
Viewers had some hilarious responses to the 26-year-old's cameo.
Some were thrilled to see the singer make an appearance on their favourite show, while others were left scratching their heads.
If Arya kills Ed Sheeran it'll be worth it— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 17, 2017
Goddamn Ed Sheeran has a new single out in Westeros. #GameOfThrones— Ica (@msjessicagail) July 17, 2017
Ed Sheeran's going to meet Brandon Stark and be like "when your legs don't work like they used to before".#GoTS7— Alina Khan (@thealinamahsud) July 17, 2017
Ed Sheeran's going to meet Brandon Stark and be like "when your legs don't work like they used to before".#GoTS7— Alina Khan (@thealinamahsud) July 17, 2017
Arya Stark + Ed Sheeran 🙌🏻 #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/dvTAEol1g6— JackiOnTheRocks (@JackiOnTheRocks) July 17, 2017
I hate Ed Sheeran as much as the rest of y'all, but as @jowrotethis points out, his cameo was a gift to Maisie. https://t.co/vCFKLH27Ui pic.twitter.com/qqq7c1M7O8— Lindsey Romain (@lindseyromain) July 17, 2017
Friends, please tell me more about how seeing Ed Sheeran in your dragon show is unrealistic.— Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) July 17, 2017
Throwback to the time I was a Lannister
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on
Show's Stories
-
SA TikToker goes viral for celebrating women’s belly pooch
South African content creator Irshaad, known as Patywap, went viral for ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Why mosquitoes bite some people more: debunking the 'sweet blood myth'
We are debunking the idea that mosquitoes bite you because you have swee...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago