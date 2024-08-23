Lana Del Rey talks new music 'Lasso'

Lana Del Rey is working on new music which will be out before the end of the year.

The singer revealed this during an interview with Vogue.

She also addressed concerns that her new album, 'Lasso', might sound too different from her original sound.

“All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure,” she told the publication.

READ: Lana Del Rey and Quavo share short clip of 'Tough'

She explained that the country album would be a little lighter lyrically.

“If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are.”

READ: Lana Del Rey reveals what fans can expect from her 'Lasso' album

Lana first spoke about her new album in January. She was speaking at the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards in Los Angeles on January 31.

”If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said.

The new album will be Lana's 10th studio LP.

It will be released in September.