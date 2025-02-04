Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' music video is a fashion spectacle
Updated | By Music Reporter
The singer's avante-garde looks steal the show in her latest music video.
Lady Gaga is known for her iconic fashion outfits, and her provocative style is on full display in her latest music project.
The 38-year-old debuted the music video for her new song, 'Abracadabra', during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday.
Fans are celebrating the song's release and declaring that OG Gaga is back and better than ever.
'Abracadabra' is the second single from her upcoming album, 'Mayhem'. One fan said about the song on YouTube, "It's giving Lady Gaga prime era."
The track's music video is also receiving praise. In it, Lady Gaga wears several bold looks including archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen, Olivier Theyskens and Samuel Lewis.
"Styled by Peri Rosenzweig and Nick Royal, the creatives behind HARDSTYLE, Gaga’s costumes include standout pieces like an upcycled white cape crafted from vintage wedding dresses, adding a layer of thoughtful design to the production," a statement from Gaga's team read.
The singer directed the music video alongside Parris Goebeln and Bethany Vargas. It features choreography by Parris Goebel.
"[It] showcases a dance battle between the light and dark sides of Gaga."
The music video also left fans feeling nostalgic, with many saying that 'Abracadabra' is reminiscent of 2010 Gaga, specifically the vibe she brought to her 'Alejandro' video.
Speaking to Elle magazine, Lady Gaga reveals the meaning behind the lady in red in the music video.
"The lady in red is all of you that puts you to the test. Your internal monologue. 'Can you do it? Can you do it? Will you do it? Are you good enough? Can you handle it?'
"In a lot of ways, the song is about dealing with that challenge to yourself and very often the world around us can reflect it back to us as well. I wanted to explore the question, 'What does it feel like to thrive and not just be surviving all the time?'" she said.
Watch Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' music video below.
Main image credit: YouTube/ Lady Gaga
