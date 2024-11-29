Kanye West releases 'Bomb' music video ft. daughters
Updated | By Music Reporter
Kanye West has released a Mad Max-style music video featuring his daughters...
Kanye West has released a Mad Max-style music video featuring his daughters...
Kanye West's daughters, North and Chicago, are the stars of his latest music video, 'Bomb.' The sisters not only star in the video but also have a few lines in the song.
"And, you know me, I'm the bomb/ Bomb, bomb, bomb (yeah)," North raps before saying a few lines in Japanese.
Little sister Chicago is up next. "It's Chicago, you know I'm the one/ I like to have fun/ I like to go to the beach/ I like the sun," the six-year-old raps.
Yuno Miles also features on the Kanye and Ty Solla $ign (¥$) single.
The song and music video have received lukewarm reviews. "The brain cells I lost watching this will not be missed," one YouTube user wrote.
Another user added: "How did we go from 'Runaway' & 'Ghost Town' to this 😭."
Some also questioned if North and Chicago really appeared in the video, saying their feature appears to be the work of AI. "We got AI music videos before GTA 6," one person commented.
North and Chicago's mother, Kim Kardashian, also shared a clip of the music video on her Instagram page.
"BOMB ft. North West & Chicago West," the SKIMS founder captioned the video. Her famous followers, including Christina Milian and Niecy Nash, left fire emojis and applause in the comments section.
However, just like on YouTube, Instagram users were not feeling the song or the music video.
"Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should," one person wrote. "This is the dumbest thing," another Instagram user said.
A third person commented: "The next time someone asks me what nepotism is I’m showing them this vid."
Some people defended the family collaboration.
"I don't know why everyone’s hating on some kids. Clearly, they wanted to make a song and do something fun and ya’ll are hating for what?"
ALSO READ: Tyla's 'Water' breaks Billboard chart record
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: YouTube/ Kanye West
Show's Stories
-
The Big Walk Anthem: Help us find the soundtrack for ECR!
We’ve got some exciting news! In the lead-up to the 2025 Big Walk, we’re...Stacey & J Sbu 47 minutes ago
-
Things you need in your hand/man bag
Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s wh...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago