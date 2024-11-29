Kanye West releases 'Bomb' music video ft. daughters

Kanye West's daughters, North and Chicago, are the stars of his latest music video, 'Bomb.' The sisters not only star in the video but also have a few lines in the song.

"And, you know me, I'm the bomb/ Bomb, bomb, bomb (yeah)," North raps before saying a few lines in Japanese.

Little sister Chicago is up next. "It's Chicago, you know I'm the one/ I like to have fun/ I like to go to the beach/ I like the sun," the six-year-old raps.

Yuno Miles also features on the Kanye and Ty Solla $ign (¥$) single.

The song and music video have received lukewarm reviews. "The brain cells I lost watching this will not be missed," one YouTube user wrote.

Another user added: "How did we go from 'Runaway' & 'Ghost Town' to this 😭."

Some also questioned if North and Chicago really appeared in the video, saying their feature appears to be the work of AI. "We got AI music videos before GTA 6," one person commented.