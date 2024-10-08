Joe Jonas releases lyric video for 'What This Could Be'

"Wow, the love for 'What This Could Be' really makes me smile."

"Wow, the love for 'What This Could Be' really makes me smile."

Joe Jonas' new single, 'What This Could Be', is a certified hit with his fans. The song was released alongside a lyric video shot entirely from his point of view. The visuals are inspired by the camera roll trend. "Thank you for loving this song and happy that it’s finally yours," Joe wrote on Instagram.

The 25-year-old singer is already receiving praise, with some fans describing it as "the best song". Joe co-wrote 'What This Could Be' with Dan Nigro and Feist. "I used to say my mind was made up/ I couldn't take another breakup/ But I've been played like I'm the game, but /If she's the rules, my heart is made," he sings.

The song is the second single released from Joe's upcoming album, 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'. The album's lead single, 'Work It Out', was released in July. It is his first single as a solo artist in a decade. The Jonas Brothers star's solo project was announced 10 months after he filed for divorce from his wife, 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner. Joe says his new album celebrates gratitude, hope, and love."These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view, acknowledging the many blessings around me." His new album was initially supposed to be released on October 18 but the date has been pushed back. "The album is gonna come out later now because I’m flooded with inspo and want to add some final touches. Hehe. Anyways, enjoy the new song," Joe wrote on Instagram. His two single releases have been well-received, and his fans are expecting nothing but the best from the album. "This song is my new obsession… good job, Joe," one fan wrote about 'What Could This Be'. Another person commented: "My heart was made to repeat this song over and over again."

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO: