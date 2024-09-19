Black Coffee to host show in NYC in October

Black Coffee will once again give his international fans a treat.



The multi-award-winning DJ will be performing in New York City in October.

He made the announcement on his social media pages on Wednesday.

"Last year, we took over @thegarden for one magical sold out night. This year, we take it back to the underground, NYC! See you Under the K Bridge for two unique nights… limited Friday tickets still available," he announced on Instagram.

In the promo video, the DJ announced that his show would take place on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.

The Saturday is already sold out.

He will be featuring DJ Joze, James Blake, Honeyluv, and Shoba.

