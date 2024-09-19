 Black Coffee to host show in NYC in October
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Black Coffee to host show in New York City

Updated | By Poelano Malema

The Grammy-winning DJ will entertain his international fans with a two-day show in New York City this October. 

Black Coffee out in the field
Black Coffee out in the field / Instagram

Black Coffee will once again give his international fans a treat.  

The multi-award-winning DJ will be performing in New York City in October.  

He made the announcement on his social media pages on Wednesday.  

READ: Pics: Inside Black Coffee's housewarming party

"Last year, we took over @thegarden for one magical sold out night. This year, we take it back to the underground, NYC! See you Under the K Bridge for two unique nights… limited Friday tickets still available,"  he announced on Instagram.  

In the promo video, the DJ announced that his show would take place on  Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.  

The Saturday is already sold out.  

He will be featuring DJ Joze, James Blake, Honeyluv, and Shoba.  

READ: When Will Smith met DJ Black Coffee...

In 2023, Black Coffee became the first South African to host a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

The venue has a 20,000 capacity in the Big Apple.

The show reportedly featured a 12-piece orchestra and a 360-degree stage setup.

Coffee also featured other South African artists, such as Major League DJs, Bucie, and Msaki. 

"It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years — it’s finally a reality!," the DJ wrote on Instagram ahead of the show. 

"Years of dreaming coming to you this October 7th, NYC, wait until you see what we’ve been planning," he wrote. 

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Image courtesy of Instagram

More From East Coast Radio

Music New York City Black Coffee

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.