Excusez-moi? Donald Trump says he "hates" Taylor Swift
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The American presidential hopeful made a very harsh and public statement about the country's princess of pop...
Donald Trump has been accused of throwing a temper tantrum after sharing a shocking post about Taylor Swift.
The 2024 presidential hopeful, currently running for a second term in office, took to his TRUTH Social platform to express disdain for the music superstar.
"I hate Taylor Swift," he wrote. The 78-year-old wrote the message in all caps to drive home the point.
Trump shared the shocking post - at least for a former president - a few days after the 'Fortnight' singer endorsed his opponent Kamala Harris.
"Recently, I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram last week.
"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."
Trump did not take too kindly to the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's public endorsement.
Donald Trump shares thoughts on Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris:— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2024
“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” pic.twitter.com/g5g1zC8P2m
Instead of shaking it off, Trump decided to use some harsh words, which are in stark contrast to what he has said about the star in previous years.
"I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump, but I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually, unusually beautiful," he said in the book, 'Apprentice in Wonderland', per Variety.
Trump's daughter, Ivanka, created a Taylor Swift-themed cake for her daughter Arabella's 13th birthday in July. 'Boys only want love if it's torture' was written on the cake. The lyrics appear in her 2014 hit song, 'Blank Space'. Ivanka's cake design for her daughter's birthday is similar to the one in the song's music video.
Social media users have defended the singer, with some creating an 'I love Taylor Swift' trend.
"Donald Trump, a 78-year-old man, who is [a] candidate for President of the United States, screams in all caps, 'I hate Taylor Swift!'. There is nothing normal about this," one X (Twitter) user wrote.
Trump's fans also slammed him for taking a swipe at the singer.
"I'm your biggest supporter, but stop the dumb s***... Stick to policy. Stop going down to their level," one person wrote on TRUTH Social.
Shots Fired: The Swifties responded with I Love Taylor Swift to Donald Trump's post saying "I Hate Taylor Swift." 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/0K7gSecsdY— Sophie Rain Thread 🔥❤️ (@SophieRainForum) September 15, 2024
Donald Trump is just throwing a temper tantrum because Taylor Swift doesn’t support him.— Mars (@Marsspace17_) September 15, 2024
Donald, his daughter Ivanka and his granddaughter are all fans of Taylor’s music. https://t.co/sb39gQkxq0 pic.twitter.com/zHVk8RDtWN
Donald Trump right before tweeting “I Hate Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/pEasBYiufs— Dylan Thomas or so…. (@TorturedNetwork) September 15, 2024
Donald Trump, a 78-year-old man, who is candidate for President of the United States, screams in all caps, “I hate Taylor Swift!”. There is nothing normal about this. pic.twitter.com/ByJvQK5SCD— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2024
Main image credit: YouTube/Taylor Swift ('Fortnight' music video), TRUTH Social/ Donald Trump
